Stifel Financial Corp Acquires New Stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 11,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $21,446,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 22.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,470,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,153,000 after buying an additional 1,007,161 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 22.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,470,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,153,000 after buying an additional 1,007,161 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1,040.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,087,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,298,000 after buying an additional 992,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,590,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,526,000 after buying an additional 871,200 shares during the last quarter. 50.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $16.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.46, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.95. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $21.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. AMC Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 615.38%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMC. Bank of America cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

In other AMC Entertainment news, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $118,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,249.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

