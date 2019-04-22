Steinberg Global Asset Management Cuts Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Steinberg Global Asset Management lowered its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,654 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 7,546 shares during the quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 184.8% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,539 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 21.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,797 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 11,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,742,000. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $55.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.66. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.53.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.42% and a net margin of 7.85%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 37,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total value of $2,007,667.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,548,876.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $86,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,751. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,498 shares of company stock worth $4,558,772. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on TJX Companies to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 28th. Cfra upgraded TJX Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 28th. MKM Partners upped their target price on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on TJX Companies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.34.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

