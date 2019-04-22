Steel Dynamics (STLD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91, RTT News reports. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $33.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $28.91 and a 1 year high of $52.10.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STLD. BidaskClub lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.89.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/steel-dynamics-stld-posts-quarterly-earnings-results-hits-estimates.html.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.