Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) Stake Boosted by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STLD. Ffcm LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 183.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $33.96 on Monday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.91 and a 52 week high of $52.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.39.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 29th. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STLD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.89.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

