State Street Corp (STT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.73.

A number of analysts have issued reports on STT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of State Street from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of State Street from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.99 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.51 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 14th.

NYSE STT traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.22. The company had a trading volume of 64,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,048. State Street has a 1-year low of $57.87 and a 1-year high of $104.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that State Street will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. State Street’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

In related news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 13,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $961,741.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hanley Ronald P. O sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $1,975,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,343,601.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,389 shares of company stock worth $5,300,338 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in State Street by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in State Street by 1,038.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in State Street by 199.4% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in State Street by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 526 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

