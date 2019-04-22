State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (THO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 106.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,488 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of THO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Thor Industries by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in Thor Industries by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 32,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 14,043 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Thor Industries by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Thor Industries by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 59,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 16,007 shares during the period. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC increased its position in Thor Industries by 5,014.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 352,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,535,000 after purchasing an additional 345,972 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Thor Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thor Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.44.

Shares of Thor Industries stock opened at $69.53 on Monday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.71 and a 52-week high of $111.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.70.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

