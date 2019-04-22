Stars to Anna Wintour Contribute to 2020 from Willie Nelson Dems

From Susan Sarandon into Willie Nelson and Anna Wintour and Ben Affleck, celebrities lined up to Offer Cash for their Democratic presidential candidates.

Fundraising reports made public this week show 2020 contenders such as Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, California Sen. Kamala Harris, South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg (BOO’-tuh-juhj) and former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke raised money from celebrities.

Characters have been aggressively courted by candidates in the area of over a dozen contenders in music, television, publishing and film. They’re among the most dependable sources of campaign money of the party.

Although a lot of donors stay on the sidelines, the reports offer you a glimpse of who’s currently drawing attention from the entertainment sector at the first phases of the race.