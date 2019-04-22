Stantec Inc. (STN) Receives $35.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.75.

STN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded Stantec from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “average” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE STN opened at $24.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Stantec has a one year low of $21.44 and a one year high of $26.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.18.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Stantec had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $632.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.45 million. Equities analysts forecast that Stantec will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.43%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,416,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,844,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,685,000 after acquiring an additional 173,647 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,844,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,685,000 after acquiring an additional 173,647 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,144,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,076,000 after acquiring an additional 950,389 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 4th quarter valued at $33,961,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services  Canada, Consulting Services  United States, and Consulting Services  Global.

