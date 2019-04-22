Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Garrison Capital Inc (GARS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garrison Capital Inc (NASDAQ:GARS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.07% of Garrison Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Garrison Capital by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Garrison Capital by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Garrison Capital by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garrison Capital by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 19,282 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garrison Capital by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 91,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. National Securities cut their price target on shares of Garrison Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garrison Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Garrison Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of GARS opened at $7.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $115.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Garrison Capital Inc has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $8.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. Garrison Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 91.09%.

In other news, COO Brian S. Chase acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $59,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 67,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,498.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Morea acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,775. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 67,632 shares of company stock valued at $504,202. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Garrison Capital

Garrison Capital Inc is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, one-stop senior secured or unitranche loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies.

