Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $96,000 Position in Osisko gold royalties Ltd (OR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OR. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 66.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 750,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 300,198 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 244.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 73,228 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 27.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 128,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 27,335 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 22.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,127,000 after acquiring an additional 322,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,778,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,678,000 after acquiring an additional 170,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Osisko gold royalties stock opened at $11.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.59 and a quick ratio of 8.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.40, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of -0.18. Osisko gold royalties Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $115.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.70 million. Osisko gold royalties had a positive return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. Osisko gold royalties’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Osisko gold royalties Ltd will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.0378 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on OR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osisko gold royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Desjardins cut Osisko gold royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Scotiabank reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Osisko gold royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.13.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

