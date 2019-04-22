Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $33,000 Position in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (MHLD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Maiden by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 85,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,481 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Maiden by 7.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 167,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,202 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Maiden by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 775,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 16,330 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Maiden by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 54,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 18,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Maiden by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 58,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 19,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on Maiden from $2.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Maiden stock opened at $0.70 on Monday. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The insurance provider reported ($2.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($2.54). The business had revenue of $521.71 million during the quarter. Maiden had a negative net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 97.94%.

In other Maiden news, Director Yehuda Neuberger bought 111,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.81 per share, for a total transaction of $90,652.77. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 71,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,591. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 163,633 shares of company stock valued at $130,691 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Maiden Company Profile

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The Diversified Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty reinsurance, including the writing of treaties on a quota share or excess of loss basis; and facultative risks, which are marketed through third-party intermediaries and on a direct basis.

