Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 95.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 521,548 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Nabors Industries by 40.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 343,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 99,709 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Nabors Industries by 5.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 333,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 18,401 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Nabors Industries by 197.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,168,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after buying an additional 775,338 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the third quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Nabors Industries by 126.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 181,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 101,185 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NBR shares. Cowen downgraded Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nabors Industries in a report on Sunday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Nabors Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Argus downgraded Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $4.00 price objective on Nabors Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

NYSE NBR opened at $3.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.30. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $8.86.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $782.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.82 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 21.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. Nabors Industries’s payout ratio is currently -3.17%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/squarepoint-ops-llc-reduces-position-in-nabors-industries-ltd-nbr.html.

Nabors Industries Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.