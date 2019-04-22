Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $84,000 in Barclays PLC (BCS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 248.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,437,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,835 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the third quarter worth about $9,490,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 886.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 656,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 589,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 154.2% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCS. Bank of America downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Barclays sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100,000.00, for a total transaction of $22,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $8.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 5.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2091 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 5.13%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Barclays Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

