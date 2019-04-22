Speedway Motorsports (TRK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.47

Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:TRK) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.47 and last traded at $13.56, with a volume of 167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

TRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Speedway Motorsports from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Speedway Motorsports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Speedway Motorsports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

Get Speedway Motorsports alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $561.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.93.

Speedway Motorsports (NYSE:TRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Speedway Motorsports had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $56.36 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Speedway Motorsports, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Speedway Motorsports by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Speedway Motorsports by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Speedway Motorsports by 326.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Speedway Motorsports by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 151,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 24,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Speedway Motorsports by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/speedway-motorsports-trk-sets-new-52-week-low-at-13-47.html.

Speedway Motorsports Company Profile (NYSE:TRK)

Speedway Motorsports, Inc, through its subsidiaries, promotes, markets, and sponsors motorsports activities in the United States. The company owns and operates eight racing facilities, including Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, and Texas Motor Speedway racing facilities.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Speedway Motorsports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Speedway Motorsports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.