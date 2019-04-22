Spectre.ai Dividend Token (SXDT) Achieves Market Cap of $21.46 Million

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (CURRENCY:SXDT) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 21st. One Spectre.ai Dividend Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00004969 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and DDEX. Over the last week, Spectre.ai Dividend Token has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. Spectre.ai Dividend Token has a market cap of $21.46 million and $1,529.00 worth of Spectre.ai Dividend Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $600.85 or 0.11403792 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00045549 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000938 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00022296 BTC.

About Spectre.ai Dividend Token

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (CRYPTO:SXDT) is a token. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s total supply is 140,270,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,073,519 tokens. The official website for Spectre.ai Dividend Token is www.spectre.ai . Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Token Trading

Spectre.ai Dividend Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Dividend Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectre.ai Dividend Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectre.ai Dividend Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

