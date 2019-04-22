SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC (BIL) Shares Sold by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC cut its stake in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC (BMV:BIL) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,813 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC increased its position in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC by 2,597.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Epstein & White Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000.

BMV:BIL remained flat at $$91.55 during mid-day trading on Monday. SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC has a 1 year low of $1,603.40 and a 1 year high of $1,790.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1756 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

