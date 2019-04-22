SpaceX capsule suffers’anomaly,’ smoke

Officials say SpaceX’s new capsule for astronauts endured an”anomaly” through a routine engine test firing in Floridaand causing smoke to be seen for miles.

Forty-fifth Space Wing Spokesman Jim Williams informs Florida Now the anomaly happened Saturday at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station while the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule has been undergoing a”static test flame .”

Williams says nobody was hurt and the anomaly was included.

SpaceX’s Crew Dragon flew to the International Space Station in March with no team. Officials had said the flight with astronauts may be as early as this summer, however, the schedule is still under review.

In a statement, SpaceX said it’s dedicated to ensuring that its approaches”meet rigorous security standards.” It says it is investigating the anomaly happened.

