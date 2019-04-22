Sonos Inc (SONO) Position Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 990,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,322 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.99% of Sonos worth $9,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Sonos in the 3rd quarter worth $3,110,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Sonos by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Sonos in the 3rd quarter worth $713,000. Teachers Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sonos in the 3rd quarter worth $335,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Sonos in the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SONO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sonos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 28th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Sonos in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Sonos from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

In other news, CFO Michael Giannetto sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $298,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. (Jerse Index sold 6,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $75,581.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,160,857 shares of company stock worth $23,914,649. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $11.83 on Monday. Sonos Inc has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $23.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -49.29.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.66 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sonos Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

