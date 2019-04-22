Solid Biosciences Inc (SLDB) Holdings Raised by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Solid Biosciences were worth $4,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLDB. ValuEngine cut Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Svb Leerink cut Solid Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

In related news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $4,446,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Shares of SLDB opened at $9.21 on Monday. Solid Biosciences Inc has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $54.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.31 and a quick ratio of 10.31.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences Inc will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Solid Biosciences Inc (SLDB) Holdings Raised by Northern Trust Corp” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/solid-biosciences-inc-sldb-holdings-raised-by-northern-trust-corp.html.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles. The company's product candidates also comprise SB-001, a monoclonal antibody to reduce fibrosis and inflammation.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB).

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.