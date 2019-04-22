Sojourn (SOJ) Tops One Day Volume of $0.00

Sojourn (CURRENCY:SOJ) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Sojourn has a market capitalization of $113,909.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Sojourn was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sojourn has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Sojourn coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00002573 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sojourn alerts:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00010951 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000666 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

AdCoin (ACC) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sojourn Profile

Sojourn (CRYPTO:SOJ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Sojourn’s total supply is 852,366 coins and its circulating supply is 485,214 coins. Sojourn’s official Twitter account is @john_sojourn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sojourn is www.sojournbooking.net

Sojourn Coin Trading

Sojourn can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sojourn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sojourn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sojourn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sojourn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sojourn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.