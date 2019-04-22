Snap (SNAP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Snap to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Snap has set its Q1 2019 guidance at EPS.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $389.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.90 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.90% and a negative net margin of 106.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts expect Snap to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Snap stock opened at $11.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.18. Snap has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $15.96.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Group cut Snap from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush cut Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Snap from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Snap from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.53.

In other news, Director Michael Lynton sold 58,668 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $645,348.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,987. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 166,646 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $1,539,809.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,793,593 shares in the company, valued at $16,572,799.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,643,476 shares of company stock valued at $66,573,374 in the last 90 days.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

