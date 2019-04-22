Snap (SNAP) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Snap (NYSE: SNAP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/18/2019 – Snap was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Snap continues to witness growth in user engagement as average time spent on the platform has improved to more than 30 minutes/day. The latest announcements of Snap games, Snap Originals, AR and camera search features are expected to attract users. These are expected to eventually attract advertisements, the primary source of revenues for Snap. Moreover, extended partnerships with Comcast and Viacom related to new content production may expand audience base and drive the top line. Further, Snap expects its user base to increase in 2019, driven by initiatives to attract users above 35 years and the launch of the new Android design that is currently in beta. Notably, the company has positive record of earnings surprise in the recent quarters. Also, estimates have been stable over the past seven days, ahead of its Q1 earnings release. However, shares have significantly underperformed the industry over the past year.”

4/18/2019 – Snap was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $12.25 price target on the stock.

4/18/2019 – Snap was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Group from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating.

4/16/2019 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.50 to $8.50. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/10/2019 – Snap was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/8/2019 – Snap was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Snap continues to witness growth in user engagement, as average time spent on the platform has improved to more than 30 minutes per day. The latest announcements of Snap games, Snap Originals, AR and camera search features are expected to attract users. These are expected to eventually allure advertisers, the primary source of revenues for Snap. Moreover, extended partnerships with Comcast and Viacom related to new content production are likely to expand audience base and drive the top line. Further, Snap expects its user base to increase in 2019, driven by initiatives to attract users above 35 years and the launch of the new Android design that is currently in beta. However, lack of revenue diversification and stiff competition are major headwinds. Moreover, execution is a significant concern due to executive exodus. Further, shares have significantly underperformed the industry in the past year.”

4/5/2019 – Snap was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $10.00.

4/5/2019 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $10.00 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/5/2019 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $10.00 to $13.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/5/2019 – Snap was upgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $11.50 price target on the stock.

4/5/2019 – Snap had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

3/14/2019 – Snap was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2019 – Snap is now covered by analysts at Consumer Edge. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $11.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.18. Snap Inc has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $15.96.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $389.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.90 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 106.39% and a negative return on equity of 46.90%. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Lynton sold 58,668 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $645,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,987. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 4,447,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total transaction of $44,382,127.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,450,661 shares in the company, valued at $743,017,596.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,643,476 shares of company stock valued at $66,573,374 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 306.5% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 1,173.7% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 70.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 23.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

