Smith Moore & CO. Increases Stake in Walmart Inc (WMT)

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,586 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,714,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 445,340 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,483,000 after buying an additional 27,729 shares during the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,669,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management increased its stake in Walmart by 7.7% in the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 16,565 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. 28.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,480,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $144,309,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,347,379 shares in the company, valued at $326,369,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Chojnowski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.17, for a total transaction of $194,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,240,978 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,078,670 in the last 90 days. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $104.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America set a $120.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.82.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $103.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $81.78 and a 12-month high of $106.21. The firm has a market cap of $305.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.34.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $137.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Smith Moore & CO. Increases Stake in Walmart Inc (WMT)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/smith-moore-co-increases-stake-in-walmart-inc-wmt.html.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.