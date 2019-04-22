Smart & Final Stores (SFS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Smart & Final Stores (NYSE:SFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smart & Final Stores, Inc. is a value-oriented food and everyday staples retailer that serves household and business customers. It operates grocery and foodservice stores under the Smart & Final, Smart & Final Extra! and Cash & Carry Smart Foodservice banners in California, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, Nevada, Idaho. The Company’s stores offer various products, including basic grocery, produce, dairy, meat, beverage, foodservice, packaging, and janitorial items. Smart & Final Stores, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles. “

Get Smart & Final Stores alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SFS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Smart & Final Stores from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Smart & Final Stores in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Smart & Final Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.48 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Smart & Final Stores from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.47 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.95.

SFS opened at $6.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.08. Smart & Final Stores has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $498.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.72.

Smart & Final Stores (NYSE:SFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Smart & Final Stores had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Smart & Final Stores will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Smart & Final Stores by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,367,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,962,000 after buying an additional 322,287 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smart & Final Stores by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,608,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,871,000 after buying an additional 63,437 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Smart & Final Stores by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,608,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,871,000 after buying an additional 63,437 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smart & Final Stores by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,234,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,739,000 after buying an additional 465,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Smart & Final Stores by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,156,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after buying an additional 159,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About Smart & Final Stores

Smart & Final Stores, Inc operates as a food retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Smart & Final and Smart Foodservice. The company's stores offer fresh perishables and everyday grocery items, such as produce, meat and deli, dairy and cheese, grocery, and beverage products, as well as paper and packaging, and restaurant equipment and janitorial supplies.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smart & Final Stores (SFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smart & Final Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart & Final Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.