SLM (SLM) Given a $14.00 Price Target by Oppenheimer Analysts

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) has been assigned a $14.00 price target by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Sunday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SLM. ValuEngine cut SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded SLM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. SLM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.32.

Shares of SLM stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $9.86. 106,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,068,396. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. SLM has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $12.46.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $402.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.70 million. SLM had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SLM will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SLM news, EVP Paul F. Thome sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $277,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,343.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $761,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,679 shares in the company, valued at $758,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,805 shares of company stock worth $1,047,625 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in SLM by 69.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in SLM by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 69,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in SLM by 1.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 117,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in SLM by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 10,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in SLM by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

