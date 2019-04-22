Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) Shares Bought by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 251.9% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In other news, CTO Peter L. Gammel sold 1,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $175,929.93. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,527,878.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,980 shares of company stock worth $7,179,761. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $90.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.68. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $60.12 and a 52 week high of $104.20.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $972.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.70 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 29.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWKS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $94.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.99.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/skyworks-solutions-inc-swks-shares-bought-by-gulf-international-bank-uk-ltd.html.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.