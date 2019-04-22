ShadowCash (SDC) Price Up 0.5% Over Last Week

ShadowCash (CURRENCY:SDC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One ShadowCash coin can now be bought for $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC on popular exchanges. ShadowCash has a total market capitalization of $443,159.00 and $0.00 worth of ShadowCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ShadowCash has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004999 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About ShadowCash

ShadowCash (CRYPTO:SDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2014. ShadowCash’s total supply is 6,695,133 coins. The official message board for ShadowCash is talk.shadowproject.io . ShadowCash’s official website is shadowproject.io . The Reddit community for ShadowCash is /r/shadowcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ShadowCash’s official Twitter account is @SDCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Specification – Block Time: 60 seconds – Difficulty Re-target: every block – Nominal Stake Interest: 2% annually – Min Transaction Fee: 0.0001 SDC – Confirmations: 10 – Maturity: 500 – Min Stake Age: 8 hours – no max age – P2P Port: 51737 – RPC Port: 51736 “

ShadowCash Coin Trading

ShadowCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShadowCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShadowCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShadowCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

