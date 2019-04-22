Sentinel Price Hits $0.0013 (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. During the last week, Sentinel has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit and IDEX. Sentinel has a market cap of $2.60 million and $14,243.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000292 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000256 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000158 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel (CRYPTO:SENT) is a token. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

