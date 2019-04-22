Sensata Technologies (ST) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sensata Technologies B.V., through its subsidiaries, is a supplier of sensing, electrical protection, control and power management solutions. The Company produces a range of sensors and controls for mission critical applications, such as thermal circuit breakers in aircraft, pressure sensors in automotive systems, and bimetal current and temperature control devices in electric motors. Sensata’s products include pressure sensors, force sensors, position sensors, motor protectors, and thermal and magnetic-hydraulic circuit breakers and switches. It develops solutions for specific customer requirements or applications across automotive, appliance, aircraft, industrial, military, heavy vehicle, heating, air-conditioning, data, telecommunications, recreational vehicle and marine applications. Sensata Technologies B.V. is based in Almelo, the Netherlands. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a $51.00 price target on Sensata Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Sensata Technologies to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sensata Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $51.25 on Thursday. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $40.78 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.04). Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $847.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Martha N. Sullivan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $2,332,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Cote sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,000 shares of company stock worth $10,548,600 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

