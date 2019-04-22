Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (ST) Holdings Reduced by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,992,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $268,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,101 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,557,513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $204,359,000 after acquiring an additional 26,462 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 26.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,974,204 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $147,404,000 after acquiring an additional 630,222 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,816,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $126,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,082,968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,400,000 after acquiring an additional 33,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

In other Sensata Technologies news, CEO Martha N. Sullivan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $2,332,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Cote sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,548,600. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $51.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a 1-year low of $40.78 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $847.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Sensata Technologies to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $51.00 price target on Sensata Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/sensata-technologies-holding-plc-st-holdings-reduced-by-state-of-alaska-department-of-revenue.html.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.