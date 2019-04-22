Sempra Energy (SRE) Stake Lowered by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY reduced its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $8,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 361.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 10,582.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,099,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070,305 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1,285.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRE traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $125.38. 1,659,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $100.49 and a 52 week high of $130.00.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.9675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.43.

In other Sempra Energy news, Director Lynn Schenk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total value of $644,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,169.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter R. Wall sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $117,760.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,011.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,442 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,579 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

