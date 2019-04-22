SemGroup Corp (SEMG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect SemGroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SemGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.15. SemGroup posted earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SemGroup will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to $0.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SemGroup.

SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $611.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.89 million. SemGroup had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 0.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

SEMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SemGroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of SemGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SemGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of SemGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $19.00 price objective on shares of SemGroup and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.19.

Shares of SemGroup stock traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $14.44. The company had a trading volume of 29,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,770. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -75.63 and a beta of 1.81. SemGroup has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $26.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in SemGroup by 5.9% during the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 323,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in SemGroup during the first quarter worth $223,000. SL Advisors LLC raised its position in SemGroup by 44.1% during the first quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 59,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 18,084 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in SemGroup by 1.7% during the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 8,301,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $122,367,000 after acquiring an additional 139,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SemGroup by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 736,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,148,000 after acquiring an additional 20,851 shares in the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SemGroup Company Profile

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Liquids, U.S. Gas, and Canada. The U.S. Liquids segment operates crude oil pipelines, truck transportation, storage, terminals, and marketing businesses; stores, blends, and transports refinery products and refinery feedstock through pipeline, barge, rail, truck, and ship; and operates a residual fuel oil storage terminal in the U.S.

