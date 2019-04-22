Selective Insurance Group (SIGI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SIGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut Selective Insurance Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Shares of SIGI opened at $69.03 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $53.55 and a twelve month high of $69.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.26. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $680.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Burville sold 3,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $239,499.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory E. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $331,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,614 shares of company stock worth $1,233,550. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIGI. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 224.1% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

