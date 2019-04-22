SEI Investments (SEIC) Stake Lifted by Oakbrook Investments LLC

Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 4,406.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,250,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178,224 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in SEI Investments by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on SEIC. ValuEngine raised SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered SEI Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BidaskClub raised SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

In other news, insider Paul Klauder purchased 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $154,909.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 116,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $6,173,328.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,811,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,315,140.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 307,103 shares of company stock valued at $16,143,042 over the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $58.34 on Monday. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $42.27 and a 1-year high of $71.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $405.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “SEI Investments (SEIC) Stake Lifted by Oakbrook Investments LLC” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/sei-investments-seic-stake-lifted-by-oakbrook-investments-llc.html.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.