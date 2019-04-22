Scpharmaceuticals (SCPH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “scPharmaceuticals, Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. The Company’s pipeline programs include: scFurosemide lead product candidate, Furoscix, consists of its proprietary subcutaneous formulation of furosemide delivered via sc2Wear Infusor for diuresis in heart failure patients outside of the acute care setting. scPharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in BURLINGTON, United States. “

Get Scpharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SCPH. Svb Leerink downgraded Scpharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Leerink Swann downgraded Scpharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of SCPH stock opened at $3.06 on Thursday. Scpharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.77 and a current ratio of 13.77. The company has a market cap of $56.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.18.

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.17. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scpharmaceuticals will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Scpharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ra Capital Healthcare Fund Lp acquired 389,862 shares of Scpharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $1,052,627.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Scpharmaceuticals stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) by 1,268.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,008 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.12% of Scpharmaceuticals worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Scpharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix that consists of proprietary subcutaneous formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients outside of the acute care setting.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scpharmaceuticals (SCPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scpharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scpharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.