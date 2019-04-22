Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) Shares Bought by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 29.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 463.1% in the 1st quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000.

SCHD stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.23. The company had a trading volume of 738,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,830. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $54.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.352 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%.

