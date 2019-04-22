Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) Holdings Increased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,535,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,124,000 after purchasing an additional 255,651 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,903,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,147,000 after acquiring an additional 183,935 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,411.7% during the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 191,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after acquiring an additional 178,388 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,090,000. Finally, Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,125,000.

Shares of SCHH stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.06. 742,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,938. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $36.73 and a 1-year high of $45.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Schwab U.S. REIT ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

