SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (SHNWF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $46.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Schroders plc is an asset management company. It manages on behalf of institutional, retail investors, financial institutions and high net worth clients. The company operates primarily in Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa. Schroders plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SHNWF. BNP Paribas reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHNWF opened at $41.51 on Thursday. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $46.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.14.

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

