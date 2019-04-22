Sapiens International (SPNS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SPNS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sapiens International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Sapiens International stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.89. 140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Sapiens International has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The stock has a market cap of $736.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $73.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.74 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sapiens International will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 803,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after buying an additional 329,448 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 414,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 162.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 144,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 89,335 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 54,875 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 19,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens ALIS, LifeSuite, Life Portraits, LifeApply, Sapiens INSIGHT, and Sapiens Closed Books; and personal, commercial and specialty lines, and workers' compensation comprising Sapiens IDIT, Adaptik Policy, Adaptik Billing, Stream Claim, Sapiens Stingray, PowerSuite, and CompSuite.

