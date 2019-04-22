RWS (RWS) PT Raised to GBX 615

RWS (LON:RWS) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 530 ($6.93) to GBX 615 ($8.04) in a research note published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on RWS in a research report on Friday, January 18th. They set an overweight rating and a GBX 560 ($7.32) price objective on the stock.

RWS opened at GBX 581 ($7.59) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 55.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.07. RWS has a 1 year low of GBX 335.50 ($4.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 596 ($7.79).

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. The company operates through four segments: Patent Translation & Filing, Patent Information, Life Sciences, and Language Solutions. The Patent Translation & Filing segment undertakes patent translation and filing services of patent activities, as well as IP translations for litigation and information purposes, including prior-art documents, office actions, opposition proceedings and correspondence, and written opinions of international searching authorities.

