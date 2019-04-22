Russian Miner Coin (RMC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.02 Million

Russian Miner Coin (CURRENCY:RMC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Russian Miner Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $675.38 or 0.17998018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitFlip and Kuna. Russian Miner Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $0.00 worth of Russian Miner Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Russian Miner Coin has traded up 10.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006016 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00448825 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018734 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002109 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.35 or 0.01066899 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00201084 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00007552 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00001481 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Russian Miner Coin Profile

Russian Miner Coin’s total supply is 10,757 coins and its circulating supply is 1,507 coins. Russian Miner Coin’s official Twitter account is @russianminerco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Russian Miner Coin’s official website is rmc.one

Russian Miner Coin Coin Trading

Russian Miner Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna and BitFlip. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Russian Miner Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Russian Miner Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Russian Miner Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

