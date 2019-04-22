Russel Metals (RUS) Given a C$26.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) has been given a C$26.00 price objective by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 7.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$31.00 target price on shares of Russel Metals and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

Russel Metals stock traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$24.12. The stock had a trading volume of 48,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,541. Russel Metals has a twelve month low of C$19.72 and a twelve month high of C$31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.12 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Russel Metals will post 2.59999989265071 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc distributes steel and metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Center segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon and general line steel products, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

