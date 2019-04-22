Russel Metals (RUS) Given a C$26.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) has been given a C$26.00 price objective by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 7.79% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$31.00 target price on shares of Russel Metals and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 4th.
Russel Metals stock traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$24.12. The stock had a trading volume of 48,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,541. Russel Metals has a twelve month low of C$19.72 and a twelve month high of C$31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85.
Russel Metals Company Profile
Russel Metals Inc distributes steel and metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Center segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon and general line steel products, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.
