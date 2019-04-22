Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rush Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $44.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Rush Enterprises has a one year low of $31.53 and a one year high of $46.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.31.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.28. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 7.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,085,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,809,000 after buying an additional 291,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 15.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,948,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,911,000 after buying an additional 401,738 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 18.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,101,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,316,000 after buying an additional 174,219 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 663,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,886,000 after buying an additional 115,356 shares during the period. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 624,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,547,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

