Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHB) Holdings Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Rush Enterprises worth $10,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUSHB. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 284,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,353,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 324,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,937,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 395,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,094,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the period. 10.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th.

Shares of RUSHB stock opened at $44.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.11. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.35 and a 52 week high of $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 14.60%.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

