Rupaya Tops One Day Trading Volume of $212.00 (RUPX)

Rupaya (CURRENCY:RUPX) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 22nd. Rupaya has a total market cap of $107,682.00 and approximately $212.00 worth of Rupaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupaya coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Rupaya has traded 19% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rupaya alerts:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded down 59.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000258 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,078.48 or 2.84123253 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00118587 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00001575 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Rupaya Coin Profile

RUPX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2017. Rupaya’s total supply is 47,791,998 coins and its circulating supply is 43,732,997 coins. The Reddit community for Rupaya is /r/RupayaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupaya’s official website is www.rupayacoin.org . Rupaya’s official Twitter account is @rupayacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rupaya

Rupaya can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupaya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rupaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupaya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.