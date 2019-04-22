RPC (RES) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

RPC (NYSE:RES) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect RPC to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). RPC had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect RPC to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RPC stock opened at $12.46 on Monday. RPC has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $20.18. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RES shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded RPC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded RPC from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded RPC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Barclays downgraded RPC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded RPC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.69.

In other RPC news, Director Pam R. Rollins bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $108,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 73.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

