RoyalCoin (ROYAL) Price Tops $0.0028 on Major Exchanges

RoyalCoin (CURRENCY:ROYAL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One RoyalCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, RoyalCoin has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. RoyalCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of RoyalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RoyalCoin Coin Profile

RoyalCoin (CRYPTO:ROYAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2016. RoyalCoin’s total supply is 2,500,124 coins. RoyalCoin’s official Twitter account is @royalcoin2016

RoyalCoin Coin Trading

RoyalCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RoyalCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RoyalCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RoyalCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

