Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Viper Energy Partners (VNOM)

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Viper Energy Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Imperial Capital reissued an outperform rating and set a $37.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $50.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Viper Energy Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.62.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

VNOM stock opened at $32.93 on Thursday. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $22.76 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 10.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 49.62% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $73.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $77,073.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 44,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,350.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Caz Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Northeast Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 8,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.25% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.