Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Equitrans Midstream (ETRN)

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ETRN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Equitrans Midstream presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.71.

NASDAQ:ETRN opened at $21.64 on Thursday. Equitrans Midstream has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $23.47.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $384.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million.

In other Equitrans Midstream news, insider Thomas F. Karam bought 250,000 shares of Equitrans Midstream stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.47 per share, with a total value of $5,117,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirk R. Oliver bought 4,950 shares of Equitrans Midstream stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $100,237.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 271,992 shares of company stock valued at $5,563,886.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $376,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $633,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $2,665,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $6,930,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

