Rogers Communications (RCI) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) was downgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RCI. Raymond James downgraded Rogers Communications to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. TD Securities downgraded Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.68.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $51.35 on Monday. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of $45.24 and a 52 week high of $55.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,184,653 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $472,183,000 after buying an additional 237,435 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,184,653 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $472,183,000 after buying an additional 237,435 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,117,849 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $313,882,000 after buying an additional 121,956 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,826,705 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $196,157,000 after buying an additional 803,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,257,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $166,843,000 after buying an additional 129,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

