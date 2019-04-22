Rogers Communications (RCI) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) was downgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on RCI. Raymond James downgraded Rogers Communications to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. TD Securities downgraded Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.68.
Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $51.35 on Monday. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of $45.24 and a 52 week high of $55.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,184,653 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $472,183,000 after buying an additional 237,435 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,184,653 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $472,183,000 after buying an additional 237,435 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,117,849 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $313,882,000 after buying an additional 121,956 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,826,705 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $196,157,000 after buying an additional 803,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,257,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $166,843,000 after buying an additional 129,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.
Rogers Communications Company Profile
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.
